Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

