Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $24.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,455,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,443,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00322207 USD and is down -26.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.