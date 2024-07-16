Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 692,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,207.6 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Featured Articles

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

