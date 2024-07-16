Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 692,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,207.6 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.