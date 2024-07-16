Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE L opened at C$166.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.06.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total transaction of C$1,476,488.46. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

