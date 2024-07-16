Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Stock Price Down 34.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 34.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 571,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 400,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
Locafy Stock Down 34.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Locafy had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.
Locafy Company Profile
Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.
