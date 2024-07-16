Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Logan Energy

CVE:LGN opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

