Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.
About Loop Industries
