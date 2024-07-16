Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Loop Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of LOOP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

