Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Loop Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Industries
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.