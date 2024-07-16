Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

