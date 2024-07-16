Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,504,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 6,124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Lotus Resources
