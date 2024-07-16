Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

