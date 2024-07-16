MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at $815,164,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,912,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,164,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $118.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

