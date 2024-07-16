Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 509,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.