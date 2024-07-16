Maple (MPL) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Maple has a total market cap of $64.68 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $16.69 or 0.00026066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official website is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

