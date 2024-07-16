Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTDR opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

