Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Matson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 235.8% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

