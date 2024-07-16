Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY24 guidance at $1.35-$1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mattel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

