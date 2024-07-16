Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.53. 44,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 54,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.38 million and a P/E ratio of 59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 8.55.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
