ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 183.85 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182.91 ($2.37), with a volume of 175621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.36).

Get ME Group International alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ME Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,387.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other ME Group International news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About ME Group International

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.