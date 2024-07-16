Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 982,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

