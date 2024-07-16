Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,979 shares of company stock worth $153,474,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

META stock opened at $503.36 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.50.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

