Metals Acquisition Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

MTAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

