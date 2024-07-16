Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 950,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.8 days.
Metro Trading Up 1.6 %
MTRAF stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $58.17.
About Metro
