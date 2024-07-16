Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
