MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

MGM opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.