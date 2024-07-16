Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,953 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

