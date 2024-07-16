Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.02.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,177,437. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

