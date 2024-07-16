Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
