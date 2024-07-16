monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of monday.com worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.46, a PEG ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.75. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $251.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

