MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

