Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.32. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $98.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last quarter.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

