Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 331,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.54.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.