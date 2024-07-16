Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,480 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

