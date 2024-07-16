Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Moody's alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $446.70 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $451.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.17. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.