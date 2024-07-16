Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.76 million for the quarter.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

