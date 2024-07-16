Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

