Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

