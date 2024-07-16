National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.