National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPI. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

