National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$31.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.77. The stock has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

