National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $39.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $43.36.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.