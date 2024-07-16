National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

