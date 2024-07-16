National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.7 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

