National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

