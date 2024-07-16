Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.79

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.79 and traded as high as $51.74. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 73,877 shares changing hands.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.