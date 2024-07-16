Needham & Company LLC Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $62.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.