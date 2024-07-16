Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 114,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

