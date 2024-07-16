Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $103.55. Approximately 6,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.52.
Nestlé Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
