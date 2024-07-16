Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 41,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 165,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Nevada King Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

