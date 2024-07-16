Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Nevro Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 11,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,561. Nevro has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

