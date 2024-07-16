New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 430,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 481,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.
About New Horizon Aircraft
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.
